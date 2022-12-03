 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hangover cure: Busting eight common myths and ways to fix it

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Dec 03, 2022 / 01:26 AM IST

Most hangover cures suggested by fellow drinkers may not help. If you're planning a night of heavy drinking, don’t fall for such remedies, they don’t work. Try doing these instead

Representational image. (Photo via Unsplash)

Woken up feeling like Mike Tyson has knocked you out? Hangovers are horrible. And the worst part is the reality that hangovers don’t even require a big night of heavy drinking. All you need are a couple of drinks in quick succession on a stomach not lined with enough food. The morning-after price can include a pounding headache, fatigue, queasy stomach and a weakened immune system. “A hangover is a dehydrated body trying to fix itself overnight after a bout of heavy drinking. It’s trying to clear up the alcohol in the bloodstream while there is no nutrition in the body. Your senses are heightened as you are in a flight or fight mode,” says Feruzan Bilimoria, head of advocacy education at Third Eye Distillery, the company behind Stranger & Sons, Svami, Plantation India and Short Story Spirits.

Hangovers are not due to the alcohol content itself. It’s a result of too much alcohol into the system coupled with no food and less water. (Photo via Unsplash)

Little wonder then that "hangover cure" tends to be the No. 1 on Google search on New Year's Day as people go to great lengths to find a "quick" cure. Interestingly, if a man and woman drink the same amount of alcohol, the woman is more likely to feel the effects. That’s because men have a higher percentage of water in their bodies, which helps dilute the alcohol they drink. When women drink the same amount, more alcohol builds up in the bloodstream. So, ladies go easy on the free drinks on Ladies' Night.

That said, let’s break down eight common hangover-cure myths, why they don't really work and what you should do instead:

Myth #1: Have a drink the morning after
This "hair of the dog" trick is probably the most commonly suggested cure by people who share your hangover distress. Interestingly the term “hair of the dog that bit you” was an old folk remedy for rabies where one would place hair from the dog that bit someone into the wound. Sadly, it didn’t work for those bitten by a rabid dog and it won’t help you either. “It’s the best new year’s joke! Having a Manhattan at breakfast will only delay the inevitable misery. The truth is that more alcohol in the morning will only further dehydrate you,” cautions mixologist and co-founder of Sidecar and Cocktails and Dreams. He suggests eating a light meal before the party (preferably, something fried) and pacing your drinks sensibly.

Myth #2: Eat bread or a greasy meal after heavy drinking
This is wrong on two counts, believes Prajval Vichare, bartender at Akina, Mumbai. “Eating at bedtime (after you're already drunk) is of no help. And no, bread doesn’t act like sponge and absorb all that excess alcohol in your system. Moreover, eating massive portions right before bed can mess with your sleep, so that's never a good idea. Food has to be in your stomach before Happy Hour as it can slow down how fast your body absorbs alcohol.” Mumbai-based nutritionist & lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla suggests eating something before your first martini. “A light meal of salad or a soup will help you feel satiated and prevent over-drinking. You can add some source of protein, such as eggs, too.” Bilimoria endorses a banana and peanut butter milkshake to get through the misery of a hangover the next day. Eggs and bacon work just as fine.