Funnycontrol | e-Rupi pilot, meme wisdom and Indian parents

Vikram Poddar
Dec 03, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

e-Rupi is like the handkerchief with which you can block a seat on the bus or claim ownership of the Qutub Minar in a literal translation of that old joke.

Some charms of the same-same but different e-Rupi. (Image: Davisuko via Unsplash)

On December 1, 2022, the RBI launched the retail digital rupee pilot. The pilot will initially cover four cities—Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar. Bhubaneswar must feel a little out of place on this list, just like IIM Lucknow among the trinity of ABC.

Customers can make payments to merchants using QR codes displayed at merchant locations. I received a WhatsApp forward in my finance group saying “Congrats Retail e-Rupi launched” along with an image showing a QR code. However, below it was a UPI ID as WhatsApp had scanned the UPI QR code instead from the same image. I have a feeling perhaps WhatsApp is asking the same question that a lot of people have been asking about the utility of e-Rupi over UPI like that meme “Bhai kehna kya chaahte ho?”

As per the November 29 guidelines, “As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks.” Those deposits in turn will also not earn anything because inflation will wipe away your real return leaving you poorer than you began before the pilot.

According to the RBI, the e-rupee is fully interchangeable with the fiat rupee. Therefore, all the jokes about the rupee plunging vs the dollar would equally apply to the e-rupi, making this columnist’s job a whole lot easier.

As per the guidelines, it would be token-based, i.e., similar to banknotes, which means whoever holds it is presumed to own it. e-Rupi is like the handkerchief with which you can block a seat on the bus or claim ownership of the Qutub Minar in a literal translation of that old joke.

In a token-based CBDC, the person receiving a token will verify that his ownership of the token is genuine. This genuineness is in stark contrast to the petrol bills submitted by corporate employees for travel re-imbursement where even the existence of the petrol pump itself is suspect. Perhaps we can have similar tokens for paternity disputes after that epic Bollywood dialogue “Kal raat humaare beech jo bhi hua”.