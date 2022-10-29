FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: 15 best breakfast places in Doha

Shay al-Shomous: If you are in Doha and you haven’t eaten out of the hands of the matronly Shams al-Qassabi, in Souq Waqif, you haven’t really eaten in Doha. Packed to the last chair, this old-fashioned, no-frills restaurant is, perhaps, the best breakfast place in Doha. Think twisted double cone of thin bread with a layer of eggs, khubz regag with a zaatar-sprinkled twist, banka regag, cooked hot and fast to wafer-like crispness on a griddle, beid tamat, machbous.

Best dish: Actually, everything

Volume Café: Located in the heart of The Pearl artificial island, Volume Café has antique interiors with beautiful views. While the café is known for its coffee variety, they also have a fantastic selection of breakfast and bakery items to devour. The café has its own dedicated library for guests to explore.

Best dish: Zaatar with labneh

Al Banuche Cafeteria: This tiny spot in Al Hilal is all about sandwiches and more sandwiches. Do not step out without trying their egg sandwich — scrumptious and unbelievably cheap at just at 3 QR (Qatari riyal; around Rs 68).

Best dish: Egg sandwich

The Breakfast Club — Qatar: As the name suggests, The Breakfast Club — Qatar, serves a variety of artistic platters from various cuisines: Italian, American, European and is a favourite among the locals. On busy days, a reservation is required to secure a table.

Best dish: The Big Sandwich

Eggspectation Qatar: With so many options on the menu of this Canadian breakfast joint, expectations are high for this one. Famous for its eggs benedict, with options including lobster, chicken or bacon Benny's. The French toast is good, too.

Best dish: Eggs Benedict

Breakfast at Eggspectation Qatar (Photo: Twitter)

Bayt Sharq: Housed in a heritage house dating back to 1925, Bayt Sharq serves Qatari fare and also has a small museum inside. The breakfast options include balaleet, fatayer lahem and nakhi, while the maalem options come with falafel, foul, hummus and labneh.

Best dish: Maalem

Twisted Olive: This contemporary bistro concept was inspired by an 80-year-old olive tree, with the menu designed around the philosophy of the tree's deep roots and delicate fruit. The café on the ground floor of the Burj Doha offers an all-day breakfast menu. A variety of classics with a twist: free-range eggs, premium smoked meats, organic coffee and teas, and desserts. They also have a vegan menu which includes a breakfast platter with tofu scramble, vegan sausages, and more.

Best dish: Berry Crunch Acai Bowl

Sel & Miel: Sel & Miel, modelled after a Parisian brasserie, at Ritz Carlton Doha, brings an authentic slice of France to Doha with a menu of classic French favourites reinterpreted for a contemporary audience. The bistro-style setting, designed to evoke the streets of Paris, combines nostalgia with elevated dishes and serves the best of Parisian cuisine, including freshly baked homemade croissants and French toast with strawberries, as well as freshly squeezed juices. Every Friday, the modern brasserie serves a special Parisian menu spread.

Best dish: Poached eggs with avocado on French country bread

Chef’s Garden: Located in Education City, it is one of Doha's few organic cafés and was the first to introduce the farm-to-table concept in Qatar. The chef, as his eatery's name implies, provides a farm-to-table experience with ingredients sourced directly from his garden.

Best dish: Arabic Breakfast Platter

Santa Monica Breakfast Club: With its brightly coloured outdoor seating, Santa Monica Breakfast Club is well-known for its breakfast spreads. At QR 110, SMBC, as it is known locally, offers a wide variety that you could possibly ask for.

Best dish: Santa Monica Soaked Eggs

The Kitchen: The Kitchen is a relaxed contemporary all-day eatery with indoor and outdoor seating that serves classic European cuisine in a warm, leisurely atmosphere. It caters to all dietary preferences, including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Every Saturday, The Kitchen serves a delicious brunch called "Breakslow Brunch".

Best dish: Classic French Toast

EL&N London: An Instagrammable café with an even prettier breakfast spread. The Acai Bowl, S’mores Cookie Pan Dessert, Dutch-Baby Pancakes, and the Cinnamon S’mores Waffle are the menu highlights here.

Best dish: S’mores Cookie Pan Dessert

Sugar and Spice: The aroma of freshly baked food creates the atmosphere of a home away from home. Sugar and Spice's vintage-themed restaurant in Aspire Park has a specially-curated breakfast menu.

Best dish: Avocado Alfredo Toast

Jones the Grocer: Originally started in 1996 in Australia, Jones the Grocer was a passionate project derived from a desire to run an unconventional grocery store, café and cheese room. There are now over 20 Jones the Grocer stores around the world. In Doha, go to The Gate Mall to get your fix of pancakes, avocado on toast, or even a full English.

Best dish: Glorious granola; Egg in the Hole

Public House: The ultimate Retro American Diner, Public House is located in Marsa Malaz Kempinski Hotel in Doha. Themed like a retro American diner and sports bar straight out of a movie, has everything you'd want to try from the American breakfast menu. Guests can visit this restaurant to relive the nostalgia of the 1980s and 1990s through its ambience and music.

Best dish: Brie and Jam Tartine