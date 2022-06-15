Father’s Day 2022: 9 best headphones to gift your audiophile Dad

Regardless of whether your Dad is a music lover or a fan of true crime podcasts, a business tycoon whose Zoom call calendar is never not full or a creator who needs solitude and piano mixtapes to focus—he’ll appreciate a good pair of headphones that can cut the clutter, and help him tune in or tune out. Here are 9 of the best pairs of headphones—in-ear or over-ear, each with its own special set of features—priced between Rs 5,000 and Rs 35,000.

1. Sony WH-1000MX4

The latest upgrade to Sony’s popular and critically acclaimed headphones is completely worth the extra bucks. Along with the best-in-industry sound quality and battery life (30 hours in one go), these over-ears have improved noise cancellation, a better microphone and the ability to connect to two devices at once. Sony has also made the tiniest design tweaks, which add comfort without taking away from its serious, no-frills looks. This is the complete package. Rs 24,990

2. Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro may not be the newest gadget on the shelf, but they’re still lightyears ahead of a lot of others in the category of noise-cancelling earphones. Great fit, great sound quality, great design, and decent battery life that charges in the pods as you go—what else would your father need on his morning walk through the park? Rs 26,300

3. Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort series was among the earliest devices to demonstrate what good noise-cancellation could do for audiophiles, way back in 2017—and three generations later, it stays that way. True to its name, comfort is paramount: this pair of over-ears is surprisingly light to wear, and foldable for when you need to stow it away on your commute. Add to that a 24-hour battery life, and Bose’s legendary sound, and your father will likely go on an S.P. Balasubrahmanyam nostalgia trip in the best way possible. Rs 32,900

4. Jabra Elite 7 Pro

When it comes to earphones, few can compete with the all-around goodness of Jabra’s products. The Elite series, released last year, focused on one crucial missing element—design. The Jabra Elite 7 Pro combines rich audio—big boom and warmth—with its signature upper-end noise cancellation capabilities, EQ customisation, 8-hour run time (up to 30 hours with case recharges), and a pretty great microphone. Just what your father needs to transition seamlessly between his favourite podcasts and Zoom calls on the morning commute. Rs 14,999

5. OnePlus Buds Z2

If it’s all about the basics with your Dad, these in-ears from OnePlus will do the trick. Comfortable to wear for long hours, water resistant, pretty solid sound, a decent battery life with OnePlus signature fast charging, very good active noise-cancellation—all at a very attractive price point—make for a good balance of niftiness and thriftiness. Rs 4,999

6. Nothing Ear 1

For stylish Dads, Nothing’s Ear 1 is a winner. Along with standout design (transparency in technology will never go out of fashion), these in-ears are packed to the rafters with features: active noise-cancellation, wireless charging, water-resistance, in-ear detection, sound that has been tuned by the American avant-garde outfit Teenage Engineering, and adjustable EQ—and you don’t even have to break the bank for it. Rs 4,999

7. BoAt Airdopes 500 ANC

Why not gift your patriot Dad a made-in-India pair of headphones that’s at par with the best that international tech behemoths have to offer? BoAt’s Airdopes 500 ANC is a handsome pair of TWS earphones with active noise-cancellation, a solid microphone, almost 28 hours of playback time on an hour’s charge, and solid sound courtesy its 8mm driver. Plus, he’ll get to experience a product made by one of the guys on Shark Tank. Rs 4,999

8. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

If your Dad’s a tech geek and a true audiophile, nothing less than the best will satisfy him. And Sennheiser, a giant in the audio space, could have something on offer. The third-gen true wireless earphones from the German company are a force to contend with: great design, improved active noise cancellation (ANC) , top-notch sound quality, and wireless charging. This is the premium, quality gadget that’ll let him know he’s special. Rs 21,990

9. Marshall Monitor II ANC

Marshall is known for its retro aesthetic more than anything else, but with this pair of over-ears, the British company proves it knows its audio engineering as well. While 40 mm dynamic drivers deliver superior sound, this one also boasts solid ANC, collapsible design, an “M-button” that lets you switch between three equaliser presets, and 30 hours of wireless playtime. Which is just as well, since they’re eminently wearable, thanks to a combination of deep comfort and good looks. Rs 24,999