Book review: This collection of 18 short stories by women looks inward

Saurabh Sharma
Jan 08, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

The call for stories for the collection went out in 2019. Then the pandemic hit, and marked the book in many ways.

Explorations of interiority in the stories give the collection a cohesiveness. (Photo: Christin Hume via Unsplash)

In the introduction to The Punch Magazine Anthology of New Writing: Select Short Stories by Women Writers (Olive Turtle, an imprint of Niyogi Books), the editor and publisher of the magazine, Shireen Quadri, notes that the endeavour of this book was “to begin the new decade on a new note”.

Little did she know while inviting submissions in 2019 that in less than a year, the world would witness the breakout of a new viral infection — one that would wreak untold havoc. While the pandemic resulted in the delay of its publication, the final product featuring stories by 18 women from different countries was worth the wait.

The collection is timely, and notable for the interiority of the characters that gives it a singularity as a collection, and the futures it imagines. Additionally, there’s a newness in the stories.

While the concerns or backdrops may appear overrepresented, the way in which the stories unfold render them a freshness.

And all said and done, these are stories written by women writers. Unlike Gulzar, I don’t feel we shouldn’t celebrate this distinction and read this collection “without any prejudice of gender”. The very reason a collection of women's writing was/is needed is because they were/and continue to be ignored, erased, and face prejudice because of their gender. In that light, gender is a crucial discriminator because it tells you outrightly who the storyteller is and what’s being said in the story.

An understanding of interiority and perceptiveness are two qualities you'll find in abundance in this collection. It may not do justice to the observation completely, but here’s, for example, a segment from "Honour" by Rochelle Potkar: “Sometimes she wondered about those cars. What if someone was watching through darkened windows? What if they knew what she was up to? Those people with books on their laps…”