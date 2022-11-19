 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A writer’s struggle to stay away from social media

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Nov 19, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

Jordan Castro’s slim debut novel deals with the predicament of an author trying to finish his manuscript but unable to stay offline.

Countless books and articles have pointed out the ruinous implications of being online for too long. (Image: Nordwood Themes via Unsplash)

According to the old wisecrack, being a successful writer is 3 percent talent and 97 percent not being distracted by the Internet. Authors may have always had a hard time focusing on their work, but social media, in particular, has made it worse.

In 2016, Andrew Sullivan wrote a powerful piece about his online obsession. Every morning began “with a full immersion in the stream of internet consciousness and news, jumping from site to site, tweet to tweet, breaking news story to hottest take, scanning countless images and videos, catching up with multiple memes”. Sounds uncomfortably familiar.

Sullivan tried to break this habit through constant awareness and meditation retreats, among other things. He feels that “this new epidemic of distraction is our civilisation’s specific weakness”.

Countless other books and articles have pointed out the ruinous implications of being online for too long. In The Shallows, Nicholas Carr’s impactful study of what the Internet is doing to our brains, he writes: “Once I was a scuba diver in a sea of words. Now I zip along the surface like a guy on a jet ski.”

Writers can take extreme measures to stay in the zone. Jonathan Franzen once said that on some days while working on The Corrections, he locked himself into his East Harlem studio, switched off the lights, and wore earplugs and a blindfold before tapping on his keyboard. Among the less constricting rules laid down by others such as Zadie Smith are: “Work on a computer that is disconnected from the Internet.”

The predicament of a writer planning to work on his manuscript but helplessly drawn online instead is the subject of Jordan Castro’s slim debut novel, The Novelist. The action of the book – if “action” is the right word – occurs early one morning during which the writer tries to develop his work in progress while his partner and dog are asleep in the next room.