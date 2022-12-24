 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

A graphic memoir of working in the oil sands of Alberta

Sanjay Sipahimalani
Dec 24, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

Oil Sands Discovery Centre in Fort McMurray. (Photo by Wilson Hui via Wikimedia Commons 2.0)

The memoir boom shows no signs of slowing down, with several recent titles appearing on best-of-2022 lists. These include Hua Hsu’s Stay True, Javier Zamora’s Solito, Kathryn Schulz’s Lost and Found, and many more.

One of the most striking this year is Kate Beaton’s Ducks, a recollection in the form of a graphic memoir. It belongs in the company of others such as Alison Bechdel’s Fun Home, Roz Chast’s Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? and Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis.

Beaton’s earlier webcomic, Hark! the Vagrant, won acclaim for its light-hearted treatment of historical figures and events. Ducks features the same casual and unpretentious style, with only the necessary strokes and characters in each frame. Such black-and-white simplicity of expression makes the subject matter even more poignant.

The book deals with the period in Beaton’s life when she was employed in the infamous oil sands of Alberta, Canada, which has been referred to as one of the world’s largest industrial projects. Here, crude oil in the form of bitumen is mined from vast pits, the remnants of boreal forests. The project has long been opposed by environmentalists and indigenous activists because of its environmental impact and high emissions.

This region is where Beaton, a new arts graduate, arrives in 2005 from her home in Cape Breton. “I learn, by twenty-one, that any job is a good job. Even a bad job is a good job; you’re lucky to have it,” she confesses. After all, work opportunities are scarce, and she has debilitating student debt to repay.

Beaton starts out as a “tool crib,” a person responsible for distributing implements to oil workers and keeping an inventory of them. For the next two years she works on different sites, living in both temporary work camps and the city of Fort McMurray in northeast Alberta.