75 contemporary artists capturing young India's aspirations on canvas, multimedia, video and performance art

1 Deepak Agasthya: An MFA from Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU), Baroda, Gujarat, Deepak Agasthya relies on form as one of the principal elements of his works

2 Arpita Akhanda: An alumnus of Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, West Bengal, Arpita Akhanda works in such mediums as installation, performance and photography

3 Khursheed Ahmad: Born in Kashmir, Khursheed Ahmad comes from a family of Bhand folk theatre artists. Ahmad's works in performance art relate to his social and cultural roots

4 Mainaz Bano: Born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Mainaz Bano is a Masters in Visual Arts from Lucknow University with a focus on miniature painting inaz Bano is a Masters in Visual Arts from Lucknow University with a focus on miniature painting[/body][/content]

5 Bhargav Barla: Bhargav Barla is a visual artist with MFA degrees from Shiv Nadar University, Dadri, in Uttar Pradesh, and Santiniketan. He works primarily in the medium of painting and photography

6 Baruna Behera: An alumnus of Government College of Art and Crafts, Khallikote in Ganjam district of Odisha, Baruna Behera digs deep into traditions in her tribal-dominated Kandhamal region for inspiration

7 Aaiushi Beniwal: An MFA from the Faculty of Fine Arts, Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, Aaiushi Beniwal works with photographs, films and repurposed objects

8 Suman Chandra: An MFA in painting from Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, where he lives, Suman Chandra looks for inspiration from places such as coal mines affected by human development

9 Ravi Chaurasiya: An MFA from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, Ravi Chaurasiya creates sculptures from electronic waste he collects from corners of the national capital. Sometimes he builds his miniature cities composed of computer parts upside down

10 Harisha Chennangod: Public art is conversation with people, says Vadodara-based artist Harisha Chennangod known for his Hanging Bud painting on Hyderabad University Dalit student Rohith Vemula’s suicide

11 Priyanka Chhabra: Manali-based artist, filmmaker and editor Priyanka Chhabra, an alumnus of National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, works on Partition stories to revisit history for contemporary society

12 Gangotree Dasgupta: A former art student from Assam University, Silchar, Gangotree Dasgupta takes on visual narratives that divide races in her projects that seeks to identify similarities between peoples instead of differences

13 Vipin Dhanurdharan: Born in Kochi, Kerala, Vipin Dhanurdharan mounts art installations to revisit social crises like the migrant exodus during the nationwide lockdown in 2020. Rest in Peace, Dhanurdharan's recent installation, was a replica of the rail track in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, where 16 migrant workers sleeping on the track were run over after walking hundreds of kilometres

14 Kajal Deth: Born in Cherthala, Alappuzha in Kerala, Kajal Deth has been focusing on the forlorn faces of coir workers in her neighbourhood to capture the devastating effect of the pandemic, and the state's frequent floods, on livelihoods

15 Biraaj Dodiya: Mumbai-based Biraaj Dodiya uses her extensive research and personal memories to focus on paintings and sculptures

16 Nihaal Faizal: An alumnus of Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru, Nihaal Faizal uses his works to reflect on media documents from popular and cultural memory

17 Bhisaji Gadekar: Born in Goa, Bhisaji Gadekar works with local communities and artists to probe colonial influences in the former Portuguese colony through his mixed media installations and performance art. He is a member of the Goa Artists Collective

18 Shumona Goel: A Mumbai-based artist known for her short films and documentaries, Shumona Goel works on identity and migration, especially among the Indian diaspora

19 Rajyashri Goody: Pune-born Rajyashri Goody can create art from leftover food even while probing deep-rooted traditions in Dalit socieities as a serious ethnographer

20 Priyank Gothwal: Born in Udaipur, Rajasthan, Priyank Gothwal is a BFA from Rajasthan School of Art, Jaipur. Gothwal works across lens-based mediums and graphite drawings

21 BMW car at the 2022 India Art Fair. Faiza Hasan: Hyderabad-born Faiza Hasan, an MFA from Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad, has a particular liking for portraits and people. Hasan turned heads at the 2022 India Art Fair for using language as a tool to create a link between community and sustainability in her wrapping of BMW's first all-electric car in India

22 Helna Merin Joseph: An MFA in sculpture, Helna Merin Joseph works in Changanacherry in Kerala's Kottayam with acrylic on wood to shine a light on gender inequalities in our society

23 Rahul Kanthariya: An MFA in sculpture, Rahul Kanthariya uses puppetry, performance and sculpture to dissipate the boundaries between different mediums

24 Shree Kant: An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh, Shree Kant works with different materials like sand stone and paper mache for his sculptures that reflects on animals and peeks inside his own family

25 Shreyas Karle: A Ph.D from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, Gujarat, Shreyas Karle works on a variety of media like video and sculptural forms and collaborative projects with his works heavy on humour

26 Harendra Kumar Kushwaha: Still a student of Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata, Harendra Kumar Kushwaha, who was born in Nepal, uses weaving to portray life's struggles

27 Siji Krishnan: The Kochi-based Siji Krishnan was just out of art school when she was selected as a participating artist of the first edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2012. Krishnan's works like Freak Family and Moustache Family on layers of rice paper offer a thought-provoking shape of life

28 Sanatan Mandal: A former Patna College of Arts and Crafts student, Sanatan Mandal uses sculpture and ancient text to connect the present with the past, like Owl Queen, one of his works

29 Anshuka Mahapatra: An MFA student of Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad, Anshuka Mahapatra is a painter and printmaker who designed the facade of India Art Fair 2022

30 Laya Mathikshara: Chennai's teenage artist Laya Mathikshara is a much-sought after digital artist. Mathikshara sold her NFT, What if, Moon had life?, last year for about Rs 1 lakh

31 Srishti Rana Menon: An alumnus of National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, Srishti Rana Menon's works respond to today's extremely volatile world

32 Aashti Miller: A trained architect, the Mumbai-born Aashti Miller turned to drawing during the coronavirus pandemic that opened her eyes to new public and cultural spaces being born in front of her eyes in Mumbai

33 Paribartana Mohanty: Born in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Paribartana Mohanty experiments with various mediums and language in his works

34 Kundan Mondal: A Baroda-based artist, Kundan Mondal specialises in mix media works, ornaments and history painting

35 Madhukar Mucharla: Born in a Hyderabad working class neighbourhood, Madhukar Mucharla leads his works towards social injustice in the name of class and caste. One of his recent works is an Ambedkar painting on leather

36 Farah Mulla: Based in Mumbai, Farah Mulla uses different media and the strength of her research to explore aspects of listening experience through human voice, circuits and field recordings

37 Mysuru-born Dayananda Nagaraju uses his artistic expression to portray the struggles of farmers. Dayananda Nagaraju: A BFA from Mysuru's Sree Kalanikethana School of Art, Dayananda Nagaraju often travels across Karnataka to listen to farmers' stories. He then creates works of art, like The Golden Seed (2019), to retell them

38 Sahil Naik: Born in Goa, Sahil Naik explores global conflicts through his art installations. He will be seen at the fifth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale in December this year

39 Kadamboor Neeraj: A visual artist and researcher based in Vadodara, Gujarat, Kadamboor Neeraj brings together visuals from popular and internet culture to delve on love and longing

40 Hari Om Patidar: Born in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, Hari Om Patidar is an MFA from Rajasthan School of Art, Jaipur. Patidar paints the life of farmers, which he says is "not well-framed like a beautiful painting"

41 Neeraj Patel: A multidisciplinary art practitioner, Neeraj Patel completed his MFA from Shiv Nadar University, Dadri, Uttar Pradesh. His works explore the effects of industrial goods in architectural spaces in different times

42 Shashikant Patil: An alumnus of Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, West Bengal, Shashikant Patil, who was born in Koregaon, Maharashtra, uses drawing and sculpture to find connections between urban and rural spaces

43 Pallavi Paul: A Ph.D from School of Arts and Aesthetics, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi last year, Pallavi Paul is a leading contemporary artist whose works blur the line between artistic and academic practices. The Delhi-born artist's usage of found footage and sound and text in her works is unparallelled in Indian art

44 Rakhi Peswani: Based in Hyderabad, Rakhi Peswani's works are known for their innovative language and material

45 Sandip Pisalkar: A sculptor and multi-media artist based in Baroda, Sandip Pisalkar works on culture-specific objects and employs a highly-experimental and fresh approach in sculpture

46 Dharmendra Prasad: In Bihar's Buxar district, Dharmendra Prasad's daily routine involves collecting leaves from nearby farms and crushing them to make paint so that he can analyse the ascent of human beings as a small participant in the ecological balance

47 Soham Raha: An MFA from Sir J.J. School Of Art, Mumbai, Soham Raha is a visual artist whose works feature miniature painting

48 Pratik Raut: An MFA from Sir J.J. School of Art, Mumbai, Pratik Raut is a visual artist known for his Warli painting and works on animals and migration

49 From Sahej Rahal's 2015 series 'Keeper', shot in Shodoshima, Japan. Sahej Rahal: Born in Mumbai, Sahej Rahal studied art at the Rachana Sansad School of Fine Arts, Mumbai. Rahal's works is a constant conversation between the past and the present

50 Renuka Rajiv: An alumna of Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology, Bengaluru, Reunka Rajiv works on themes such as gender and sexuality using fragments of clothes and folk motifs

51 Amjum Rizve: Born in Kerala, the Mysore-based Amjum Rizve works with beads, new media and narratives

52 Anupam Roy: Delhi-based Anupam Roy places his art practice in the context of politics and activism while engaging with texts and evidence across a variety of mediums and tools

53 Bholanath Rudra: A Kolkata-based watercolourist, Bholanath Rudra is an MFA from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata who uses the medium to question climate change and unsustainable development

54 Suvanwita Saha: An MFA in sculpture from Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, West Bengal, Suvanwita Saha works on texts that have formed a significant part of modern world view

55 Samiksha: A Master of Fine Arts from Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan, Samiksha, who uses only her first name, practices art in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, puts her paintings in the context of the roots of Indian culture and contemporary social issues

56 Sachin George Sebastian: A graduate of communication design from National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Delhi-based artist Sachin George Sebastian deals with themes like city and migration in his works

57 Moonis Ahmad Shah: Born in Srinagar, Moonis Ahmad Shah works on questions involving borders and mass migrations with the help of archives and cultural memories

58 Charmi Gada Shah: An alumnus of L S Raheja School of Art, Mumbai, Charmi Gada Shah employs photography, architecture, drawing, film and scultpure to work with abandoned spaces

59 An artwork by Shailesh B.R. It was shown as part of 'The (Pro)found Object' exhibition at Delhi's Vadehra Art Gallery in September 2021. Shailesh B.R.: Based in Vadodara, Shailesh B.R. constantly reimagines the purpose and function of everyday objects around him through an element of playfulness and interactivity

60 Shreya Shukla: A visual artist who trained at the Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, Gujarat, Shreya Shukla leans her work on the human body and its transition

61 Amrit Pal Singh: Delhi-based visual artist Amrit Pal Singh's toy face NFTs are in big demand these days. Singh swears by diversity-driven design

62 Umesh Singh: At the height of farmer's protests last year, Umesh Singh, whose parents own a small farm land in Bhojpur district of Bihar, went to a site of protests only to return to his village to mould a set of farming tools in an artistic expression that questions the establishment's discrimination against women farmers

63 Osheen Siva: Chennai's Osheen Siva paints large murals on the city walls to connect with communities devastated by natural calamities like the 2004 tsunami, transforming the way public art is seen in the country

64 Kartik Sood: Born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, Kartik Sood arranges modern life as a canvas of his artistic expressions that are steeped in literary references and autobiographical elements

65 Om Soorya: Born in Kerala, Om Soorya is an MFA in painting from University of Hyderabad who uses a strong personal language in his works

66 Sarasija Subramanian: An MFA from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, Gujarat, Sarasija Subramanian engages with historical texts, oral histories and myths to describe our relationship with the organic world

67 Sujith S.N.: An MFA from Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication, University of Hyderabad, Sujith SN explores the relationship between politics and architecture in his works

68 Aarti Sunder: Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Aarti Sunder learned art at Rachana Sansad School of Fine Arts and Craft, Mumbai. Sunder uses different mediums like sound, text and performance to articulate ideas around the personal and universal

69 Bhagyashree Suthar: Born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Bhagyashree Suthar is a former student of Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, Gujarat. Her sculptures using beeswax challenge the use of mediums

70 Khyati Trehan: This Delhi-based visual artist is among the top digital artists in the country with her works in 3D. An alumna of National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, Trehan brings microscopic living organisms to the forefront of art

71 Priyesh Trivedi: A self-taught artist, the Mumbai-based Priyesh Trivedi, trained in game design and animation, is known for creating the Adarsh Balak educational poster

72 Unnikrishnan C: The youngest participating artist at 23 in the second edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2014, Unnikrishnan builds his works around his grandmother's stories and the transformation of his village in Palakkad district of Kerala

73 Sangam Vankhade: A Master of Visual Arts (Sculpture) from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, Gujarat, the Ahmedabad-based Sangam Vankhade is known for his works on stone carving

74 Gipin Varghese: A Ph.D in Fine Arts from Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, Gipin Varghese works on contemporary socio-political issues with the help of miniature, folk and mural traditions of the country

75 Anpu Varkey: One of India's most-known practitioners of street art, Delhi-based Anpu Varkey has given graffiti art a new name in the country