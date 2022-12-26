 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
10 best-rated cuisines in the world. Check India's rank

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

The rankings, revealed by global food encyclopaedia Taste Atlas, have sparked debate online.

The world's best cuisines have been revealed by Taste Atlas, a digital guide to the food and drinks around the world. Take a look at the top 10 countries and their best-rated flavours.

1) Italy: Italy has an overall rating of 4.72, with Parmigiano Reggiano (a variety of cheese), Prosciutto Toscano (cured ham) Nduja (spicy, spreadable pork sausage), Risotto ai funghi porcini (risotto made with porcini mushrooms) and Pesto Genovese (basil pesto) among its most popular foods.

2) Greece: Greek cuisine was given an overall rating of 4.69. Among it top-rated foods were Bougatsa (a rustic pie), Saganki (an appetiser made up of vegetables, meats or seafood wrapped in cheese), Gyros (a street food favourite, made of meat cooked on a vertical spit) and Souvlaki (small meet cubes on skewers), among others.

3) Spain: Among Spain's best-rated dishes were Jamón Ibérico (a ham unique to the country), Espetos (grilled sardines), Gambas al ajillo  (shrimp sauteed with lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and paprika) and Chorizo a la sidra (chopped chorizo sausages fried in olive oil).

4) Japan: Some of the Japanese favourites were Tonkotsu ramen (fresh noodles, yolks, pork belly and fatty pork broth), Gyoza dumplings, sushi and Japanese cheesecake.

5) India: The best-rated Indian dishes, according to Taste Atlas, were Keema, Shahi Paneer, Masala dosa and Hyderabadi biryani, among many others