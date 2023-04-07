 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lifestyle diseases, cases of obesity and cholesterol irregularities on the rise: Report

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Apr 07, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Non-communicable diseases affect not only health, but also productivity and economic growth; the estimated economic burden is expected to be about $4.8 trillion by 2030. 

As much as 1.5 billion adults and nearly 400 million children are expected to be living with obesity in 12 years

India has experienced a massive spike in lifestyle diseases, including an increase in the prevalence of early risk factors like obesity and cholesterol irregularities, between 2019 and 2022, says the Health of the Nation 2023 report by Apollo Hospitals.

The report, based on data generated from preventive health check-ups and analysed using Artificial Intelligence (AI), shows that while the risk for obesity rose by 50 percent in the period, it increased 18 percent for cholesterol irregularities.

Significantly, the silent epidemic of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) may be behind 40 percent of all hospitalization cases.

Over the past three decades, NCDs have become the leading cause of death and suffering, contributing 65 percent of deaths in India, said Prathap Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals - India’s largest corporate health chain.