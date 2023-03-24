 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsLegal

‘Too small an amount’ SC dismisses SEBI’s appeal against tribunal’s dismissal of Rs 2 lakhs penalty on Tata Steel BSL

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 24, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

SEBI’s lawyer tried to convince the court stating that the appeal was filed considering the question of law involved and not just the penalty.

SEBI

The Supreme Court on March 24 dismissed the Securities Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) appeal against Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) setting aside a penalty of Rs 2 lakhs against Bhushan Steel now owned by Tata Steel.

While dismissing the plea, Justice Sanjiv Khanna remarked that it was too small an amount for SEBI to have appealed at the Supreme Court, and questioned the lawyers if SEBI filed the appeal because its ego was hurt.

SEBI’s lawyer tried to convince the court stating that the appeal was filed considering the question of law involved and not just the penalty. The bench was however not convinced by the argument and proceeded to dismiss the case.

In December 2022, SAT set aside SEBI's order to impose a Rs 2 lakh penalty on Bhushan Steel Ltd, now known as Tata Steel BSL Ltd, for disclosure lapses.