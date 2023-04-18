 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Some Indian law firms charge more than English companies for international arbitration: Sarosh Zaiwalla

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 18, 2023 / 04:14 PM IST

Zaiwalla said this in the context of changes expected in the Indian legal market once foreign law firms enter India

Sarosh Zaiwalla

Some Indian law firms charge more fees than English firms for international arbitration, Sarosh Zaiwalla, founder of London-based Zaiwalla & Co, told Moneycontrol in an exclusive interview.

“What is happening (in the Indian market) is that international arbitrations are conducted like court proceedings – there are some three or four specialist international arbitration firms in Delhi who charge enormous amounts of money,” Zaiwalla said in the context of changes to allow foreign law firms to enter India. “So when the international law firms come in, they will be competitive. Here, we don't charge such huge fees because they are monitored.”

He elaborated by saying that in England, the fee is normally charged on an hourly or fixed rate.

“So yes, the Indian firms and top lawyers – from what I've heard – charge enormously excessive fees,” Zaiwalla said.