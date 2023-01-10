 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Capital: Lenders get to take final call, but maintaining IBC timelines important

S.N.Thyagarajan
Jan 10, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

Even though the lender gets to take the final call, it might make sense to focus on a time-bound resolution since delays could lead to depreciation of assets and an erosion in value, say lawyers

The Reliance Capital (RCAP) corporate insolvency resolution process brings to the fore the conflict between the twin principles of value maximisation and time-bound resolutions enshrined in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The case, which has already seen three extensions, is set for further delay as the committee of creditors is pressing for a second round of auction in the hope of getting improved bids.

However, some lawyers Moneycontrol spoke to said that even though the lender gets to take the final call it might make sense to focus on a time-bound resolution since delays could lead to depreciation of assets and an erosion in value.

“The sanctity of timelines under the Code are of utmost importance because in most of the cases, the delay in resolution of the Corporate Insolvency results in depreciation of assets and erosion of valuation of the Corporate Debtor,” said Sandeep Bajaj, Managing Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors. “Therefore, in a sense, the purposes for maintaining sanctity of timelines under the code is also value maximization.”

Bajaj also said that while maintaining the sanctity of timelines is important the final call rests with lenders, pointing out that the Supreme Court had held the commercial wisdom of lenders to be paramount.

But how far can lenders continue to extend the process? Experts warned that if extending timelines becomes a norm, it may work against the code.

Niraj Kumar, Partner, DSK Legal said: “…it is essential that consideration/acceptance of belated bids/plans ought not to become the norm, and firmly remain the exception-based solely on the upside in value, which may justify a more flexible approach vis a vis process timeliness.”