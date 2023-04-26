 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Madras High Court restrains Google from delisting Bharat Matrimony from Play Store

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

The Madras High Court passed the order after Bharat Matrimony alleged that Google will delist it, if it does not agree to its new payment policy. Google's alternative billing system is to come into force on April 26

The Madras High Court on April 25 restrained Google from delisting matchmaking app Bharat Matrimony and its affiliate from its Android Play Store even if it fails to agree to the tech giant's new payment policy, as controversy continues to brew over the US-based company's proposed fee structure.

The court has granted a stay till June 1, 2023 by which time the tech giant will have to file a response to Bharat Matrimony's allegation that Google is compelling it to comply with its uneconomic billing policy by misusing its dominant position in the Play Store ecosystem.

Matrimony dot com, which is the owner of the brand Bharat Matrimony, moved the high court, saying Google was forcing app developers to agree to its payment policy of charging a service fee at the rate of 11 percent and 26 percent even with respect to the payments made by customers through its new users choice billing system.

Bharat Matrimony argued that it would be delisted from Google Play Store, which would cause it an irreparable loss, if it fails to agree to Google's new payment policy, which is to come into force on April 26.