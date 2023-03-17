 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lawyers say foreign law firms' entry a balanced move, will boost pay

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 17, 2023 / 01:35 PM IST

The Indian law fraternity will benefit by gaining access to best international practices and at the same time, will not be largely affected as foreign lawyers are barred from practising in Indian courts, they say

Lawyers, while appreciating the Bar Council of India’s (BCI) move to allow entry to foreign lawyers and law firms in India, have said regulations are balanced and protect the interest of Indian lawyers.

BCI, a body that regulates the legal profession and education in the country, recently allowed foreign law firms and lawyers to practice in India, albeit in a restricted manner and on the basis of reciprocity.

The notification, however, does not permit foreign lawyers to appear in Indian courts and tribunals.

BCI’s decision comes five years after the Supreme Court in an order held that there was no bar for foreign law firms or foreign lawyers to visit India for a temporary period on a “fly in and fly out” basis to give legal advice to their clients in India regarding foreign law or their own system of law and on diverse international legal issues. The SC judgment asked the BCI to make appropriate rules in this regard, including extending the Code of Ethics in such cases.