Google is not a charity to offer everything for free, Competition Commission tells NCLAT

S.N.Thyagarajan
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:50 PM IST

CCI said this to counter the tech giant’s argument that Google offers Android open source for free to OEMs. The anti-trust watchdog began its arguments in Google’s appeal against the order holding that the company abused its dominant position in the ecosystem to impose unfair conditions on OEMs.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), on March 2, argued at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that Google is not a charity organisation to offer everything for free, it is a business organisation that earns money from everything it offers to the market.

CCI made this argument to counter the tech giant’s argument that the company offers Android open source for free to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The anti-trust watchdog began its arguments in Google’s appeal against the order holding that the company abused its dominant position in the ecosystem to impose unfair conditions on OEMs.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Venkatraman, appearing for CCI began the arguments by comparing Google’s blog posts after the order of the European Commission’s (EU) similar order with the company’s blog post after CCI’s order to argue that there is a stark difference in the tech giant’s attitude when a similar order was passed by anti-trust regulators in different jurisdictions.