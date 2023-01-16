 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Google created ‘contrived urgency’ in seeking stay on Android ruling: Supreme Court

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

N. Venkatraman, Additional Solicitor General of India for CCI, said at the hearing before the Supreme Court that Google only filed an appeal against the CCI judgement with the NCLAT in the month of December—one day before the statute of limitations was set to expire.

In October, the CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its position in various markets in relation to Android mobiles

A Division Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, P S Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala today noted that by filing an appeal on the eleventh hour before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order of CCI in Android matter, Google created 'contrived urgency' in seeking stay.

N. Venkatraman, Additional Solicitor General of India representing CCI, said at the hearing before the Supreme Court that Google only filed an appeal against the CCI judgement with the NCLAT in the month of December—one day before the statute of limitations was set to expire. Moreover, he said that Google discriminates against EU and Indian customers despite having already complied with similar instructions from the EC in 2018.

The Bench initially favoured sending the case back to NCLAT so that it could rule on Google's request for interim relief. N Venkatraman, however, raised objection, and the Bench decided to postpone decision-making until Wednesday.

Penalty on Google