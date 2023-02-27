 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi High Court upholds validity of Agnipath scheme

S.N.Thyagarajan
Feb 27, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled on June 14, 2022, lays out rules for the recruitment of youths in the armed forces.

Representative Image

The Delhi High Court on February 27 upheld the validity of Union government’s Agnipath scheme.

The court observed that the scheme was introduced in national interest and it finds no reason to interfere with it.

A division bench of the court led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed a bunch of petitions challenging the validity of the scheme.

