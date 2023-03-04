 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Hearing adjourned to April 1

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi has sought exemption from appearing on the grounds that he is a resident of Delhi and a Lok Sabha member and requested that whenever required, he be allowed to be represented by his lawyer in the hearing.

A court in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi town deferred till April 1 the hearing of a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his request for permanent exemption from appearing.

Advocate Narayan Iyer, Gandhis counsel, said the application for permanent exemption has been placed before First Class Judicial Magistrate L C Wadikar.

Rajesh Kunte, a local functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had filed the case against Rahul Gandhi in 2014 after listening to his speech in Thanes Bhiwandi area, where the Congress leader alleged that the RSS was behind the killing of Mahatma Gandhi.

