Supreme Court raises ceiling for iron ore production in Karnataka

The Supreme Court today raised the annual ceiling for iron ore production in three districts in Karnataka.

The court said that the ceiling of 28 million metric tonnes allowed in Ballari mines now stands increased at 35 million metric tonnes.

The ceiling for mines in Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts has now been raised from seven million metric tonnes to 15 million metric tonnes.

"Conservation of environment and economic development must go hand in hand," the top court said while passing its order.

In May this year, the Supreme Court had lifted its ban on export of iron ore from mines in three districts in Karnataka.

The miners were allowed by the court to sell the excavated mines through direct sale as opposed to sales being made strictly through e-auction earlier.

A ban on mining in the three districts of Karnataka was imposed in 2011 by the Supreme Court on grounds of environmental degradation. Moreover, a ban on export of mines was also put in place.