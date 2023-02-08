Laptop starts cabin fire on United Airlines flight, 4 hospitalised

Four people were hospitalised after a laptop started a fire on a United Airlines flight. According to CNN, the Newark-bound plane was forced to return to San Diego on February 7 because of the cabin fire which began shortly after take-off.

United Airlines Flight 2664 returned safely to San Diego at around 7.50 am on February 7 (local time) after a “customer's battery pack ignited,” United Airlines spokesperson Charles Hobart said. "Our crew acted quickly to contain the device and medical personnel met the aircraft upon arrival at the gate,” Hobart added. “We thank our crew for their quick actions in prioritizing the safety of everyone on board the aircraft and we are making arrangements to get our customers to their destinations.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed it was a laptop on board that started the fire, according to USA Today. Flight crew acted quickly to prevent the fire from spreading. “We thank our crew for their quick actions in prioritizing the safety of everyone on board the aircraft and we are making arrangements to get our customers to their destinations,” Hobart said.

Officials from the San Diego Fire Department evaluated all crew members and passengers upon landing. Four crew members were taken to the hospital while two others declined further treatment.

In 2017, the FAA found that laptops and other devices with lithium batteries could overheat and ignite fires. Electronic devices are therefore not allowed to be kept in checked-in luggage and must be carried as part of cabin baggage. When these devices are inside the cabin, flight crew can take appropriate measures should a fire begin.

Moneycontrol News