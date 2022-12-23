‘Just to sit at home and…’: Journalist’s honest leave application is viral

Eager to binge-watch his favourite web series, one Alt News journalist asked his bosses for a day off. His leave application is now going viral on Twitter, where it has left hundreds in splits.

Abhiskek Kumar, a journalist at Alt News, shared a screenshot of his leave application on the microblogging platform on Thursday. In his email addressed to Alt News bosses Mohammed Zubair and Pratik Sinha, Kumar asked for a day off on December 23 to binge-watch the latest season of Pitchers.

The second season of the hugely popular TVF web series Pitchers was released on Friday, December 23.

In his application, Kumar said he could not wait until the weekend to watch the show whose second season came after a gap of seven years.

“This is a formal application for a day leave on December 23rd to just sit at home and watch Pitchers – Season 2,” he wrote. “The reason for this much-needed leave is that I can’t binge watch one of my favourite web series on weekdays all night long disrupting my sleep cycle and can’t wait until the weekend to watch it,” he added.

Kumar said he would resume “research and monitoring work” from December 24.

His post has been viewed over 1.6 lakh times on Twitter, collecting a ton of amused responses.

Sharing the screenshot, Kumar said, was an attempt to normalise taking leave for rest and relaxation. “It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you,” he said.

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair responded to his application on Twitter.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Some were amused by the honest leave application, while others maintained that employees should not have to provide a reason while requesting earned leaves.

Sanya Jain

READ MORE