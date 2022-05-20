Johnny Depp dangled dog out of moving car, says Amber Heard’s sister

Amber Heard’s sister accused Johnny Depp of dangling his dog out of a moving car and joking about putting it in the microwave as she took the stand in the former couple’s high-profile defamation trial in Virginia on Wednesday.

Whitney Henriquez told the court about the alleged incident from March 2013 which Amber Heard herself had referred to when she took the stand earlier this month, Insider reported.

On March 21, 2013, Henriquez was in the front seat of the car with the driver while Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sat in the back. At some point during the ride, Henriquez said, she heard Depp opening the window and turned around to see him dangling the dog he shared with Heard out of the car.

At some point I heard the back window open and Johnny is holding our dog out the window and I froze,” she told the court, according to The Independent.

“I was scared because I just remember thinking I knew how inebriated he was and the dog was very small and I thought if she twitched or if lost her somehow she was just going to go out of the window.”

Henriquez said that Depp eventually pulled the dog back inside and laughed about the incident. He then proceeded to joke about putting the canine in a microwave.

“He was laughing – just this really scary, loud cackle,” she said.

“Then he made some joke about putting her in the microwave.”

Whitney Henriquez told the court that Johnny Depp was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time of the incident and had been repeatedly accusing Heard of infidelity. He had consumed cocaine and hard liquor shortly before the car ride, she alleged.

Speaking about the incident during her own testimony, Amber Heard had said: "He grabs this teacup Yorkie and holds Boo out of the window of the moving car, and he's howling like an animal while holding the dog out the window.”

Depp has sued his ex-wife for $50 million over a piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she spoke about suffering domestic violence without taking names. Depp’s team is arguing that the piece led to the actor losing out on work and missing out on lucrative deals. Heard has counter-sued for $100 million.