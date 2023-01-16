 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Why a job candidate ghosted company after checking CEO’s social media

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST

In the COVID-19 pandemic era, instances of job seekers and prospective employers cutting contact with each other without explanation have become fairly common.

What causes some candidates to cut off all communication with prospective employers?

"Ghosting", or the act of suddenly cutting contact with someone without explanation, is an all too familiar term in the modern world, in dating as well professional exchanges.

In recent years, recruiters have been reporting how the candidates they selected went silent after interviews, or taking it a step ahead, didn't show up on the first day of work.

It happens the other way round too, recruiters ghosting job candidates during the selection process, instead of sending them proper rejection letters.

Some professionals openly acknowledge that they are habitual "ghosters". Most of them are Gen Z and millennial employees, Insider reported.

One such professional, a 27-year-old woman, said she was very conscious about what she did and didn't like.

The woman, a London-based professional, told Insider she once cut off communication with a recruiter after going through the online profile of that company's CEO.