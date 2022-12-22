 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on IndiGo flight incident: ‘I have seen crew…'

Dec 22, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

A viral video showing an argument between a passenger and a crew member on an IndiGo plane sparked a debate about travellers' behaviour.

"Crew are human too," the Jet Airways boss said. (Image credit: Sanjiv Kapoor/LinkedIn)

A video showing a heated exchange between an IndiGo crew member and a passenger has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Most stood up for the crew member, who the passenger labelled a "servant".

In the video, the air hostess was seen shouting at the passenger. " I am yelling, because you are yelling on (sic) us," she said. "My crew is crying because of you."

 

The disagreement was related to meals on a flight from Delhi to Istanbul on December 16.

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said it must have taken a lot for the professional to get to her breaking point. "Crew are human too," he added.