Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor calls Indian metro stations 'artless concrete eyesores'

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor on Saturday criticised Indian metro stations for being "artless concrete eyesores". He also compared the stations of Bangalore, Gurgaon and Kolkata to that of a 10-year-old Dubai metro station.

"Bangalore, Gurgaon, Kolkata... why are our overground/overhead metro stations such artless concrete eyesores? Take a look at Dubai (right) compared to Bangalore (left). And this Dubai station was probably built 10 years ago!" Kapoor tweeted.

Twitter users, however, did not share his views and hit back by sharing photos of artfully decorated metro stations of Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Sanjiv Kapoor's tweet on metro stations comes in the wake of the much-awaited inauguration of the Whitefield-KR Puram metro route (Purple line) in Bangalore. The 13-kilometre stretch is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.

