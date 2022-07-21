Wipro – Tepid quarter but outlook strong

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Wipro (CMP: Rs 412, Market Cap: Rs 225,928 crore) has reported uninspiring numbers for Q1 FY23. However, deal win was strong, commentary on pipeline extremely positive, and hiring showed momentum. With the stock having significantly underperformed the Nifty and the IT index in the past six months (down by over 40 percent against 24 percent for the IT index and 9 percent for the Nifty), we see limited downside. While valuation looks reasonable, the earnings trajectory is uninspiring. Hence...