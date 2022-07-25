Infosys Q1 FY23 — Good execution with cautious optimism

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,495 Market Cap: Rs 629,354 crore) started the year on a good note with strong execution and great near-term visibility, and raised its FY23 revenue guidance. However, supply-side challenges continue to haunt the company, resulting in an effective lowering of the margin guidance. Large deal win was a tad soft, but nothing much to worry about as the company still sees strong near-term visibility. However, it did sound cautious on certain pockets that are exposed to...