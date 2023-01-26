Israeli diplomat shows off his Hindi, Turkish skills, thanks to AI-language tool. Watch

An Israeli diplomat showed the power of Artificial Intelligence and the impact it has had on advancement of technology using a AI-powered language translation tool that enabled him to speak in several international languages.

In a short video clip, David Saranga, the Director of the Digital Diplomacy bureau at the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs, shows off his Turkish skills using a futuristic AI tool developed by a company called "D-ID”.

The Israeli company lists itself as “instrumental” in bringing AI assistants, remote communications and the Metaverse to life.

“AI-Diplomacy: We know everyone's talking about ChatGPT but we have officially found our next AI obsession. Thanks to Israeli company D-ID we can now communicate with audiences around the world in their native languages! How's David Saranga's Turkish?” Israel’s official Twitter account managed by the foreign ministry's Digital Diplomacy team tweeted on January 24 with a video.

Saranga is seen speaking almost fluently in Turkish in the clip. Watch the clip here:

Biotech CEO, 45, spends $2 million every year to get the body of 18-year-old Then, in comments, many urged Saranga to try out other languages. He then released a video of him speaking in Hindi using the AI-tool that can customise videos featuring avatars speaking in any language at the touch of a button. In the clip, Saranga introduces himself and then says that he always wanted to speak in Hindi and then says several videos have received millions of views. He also asked everyone to follow officials of the foreign ministry on social media. Watch the clip here: There are a number of AI-powered language translation tools available that can be used for this purpose, such as Google Translate or Microsoft Translator. These tools can be used to translate text or speech in real-time, making it easier for people to communicate with those who speak different languages. This, however is a step ahead, with deep-fake videos powered by AI.

Moneycontrol News