Israeli diplomat shows off his Hindi, Turkish skills, thanks to AI-language tool. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Jan 26, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

David Saranga, the Director of the Digital Diplomacy bureau at the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs, shows off his language skills in Hindi, Turkish and others, thanks to AI, in a video.

David Saranga is the Director of the Digital Diplomacy bureau at the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs. (Image: @Israel/Twitter)

An Israeli diplomat showed the power of Artificial Intelligence and the impact it has had on advancement of technology using a AI-powered language translation tool that enabled him to speak in several international languages.

In a short video clip, David Saranga, the Director of the Digital Diplomacy bureau at the Israeli ministry of foreign affairs, shows off his Turkish skills using a futuristic AI tool developed by a company called "D-ID”.

The Israeli company lists itself as “instrumental” in bringing AI assistants, remote communications and the Metaverse to life.

“AI-Diplomacy: We know everyone's talking about ChatGPT but we have officially found our next AI obsession. Thanks to Israeli company D-ID we can now communicate with audiences around the world in their native languages! How's David Saranga's Turkish?” Israel’s official Twitter account managed by the foreign ministry's Digital Diplomacy team tweeted on January 24 with a video.