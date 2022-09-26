iPhone 13 orders cancelled, Flipkart faces backlash from customers

While a mega shopping spree, especially online, takes place ahead of and during the festive season, Flipkart is facing backlash because of cancellations that the e-commerce giant has been carrying on with iPhone 13 orders which were sold for Rs 50,000 only.

Several customers have shared accounts on social media about their orders placed during Big Billion Day sale being cancelled without any explanations with refunds taking unusually long or about receiving apparently fake iPhone 13 sets.

A Twitter user also complained of the order getting cancelled hours before its delivery.

Here are a few other tweets by disgruntled Flipkart customers.

There have also been complaints from consumers of other products about orders placed with Flipkart during its Big Billion Day sale.

