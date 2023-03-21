 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan on being Starbucks CEO: 'With deepest humility'

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Laxman Narasimhan succeeds longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz, who came out of retirement last spring to serve as interim CEO while the company searched for a new chief executive.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan recently achieved certification as a barista.

Laxman Narasimhan on assumed the role of the CEO of Starbucks, taking over from Howard Schultz, the Seattle-based coffee giant said. Narasimhan joins the growing list of Indian-origin business leaders at the helm of global corporations.

Narasimhan, 55, takes charge of Starbucks six months after the company said that he would become the company’s next chief executive officer and a member of the Starbucks board of directors.

Taking to LinkedIn, Narasimhan praised his predecessor Schult for building the iconic brand from scratch.

“I accept the position of CEO of Starbucks with the deepest of humility. The foundation Howard has laid – building from scratch an iconic global brand fuelled by a lasting passion to uplift humanity – is truly remarkable,” he wrote.