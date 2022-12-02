Indian-origin engineer laid-off by DoorDash: 'Stepped into this country as an immigrant'

US food delivery app DoorDash is the latest company to let of its employees as it announced that more than 1,200 people will be laid off. The company said it hired too many people when delivery demand surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several employees took to social media to say they were sacked in an abrupt manner, as they were logged out of their laptops and Slack accounts. Laid-off employees also complained of losing access to their official e-mail without any prior notice.

Among those who lost their jobs at DoorDash is Sri Venkatesh Sankaran, a software engineer from India, who spent close to four years in the company in the United States.

“After four years at DoorDash, I never thought I would be impacted during this #layoffs season,” Sankaran wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“Almost 10 years ago, I stepped into this country as an immigrant without much of a family or financial background just betting on myself. I will continue to do so and definitely bounce back from this as this is not the end of the road.”

Another employee said he learnt about his job loss the hard way after being locked out of his computer late at night and lost his access to his Slack account."...Unfortunately found out the hard way as I was working on my laptop late last night doing some prep work and sending late Slacks when I was suddenly lock out of my laptop. I paniced... the reality set in that I had no slack access as well," Giancarlo Ochoa wrote on LinkedIn.

Thousands of people have across the world have lost their jobs as global technology giants are on a layoff spree globally. Amazon, Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Lyft, Affirm and CloudKitchens are among companies that have sacked employees recently in the face of sluggish consumer spending, higher interest rates and surging inflation worldwide. Impacted DoorDash employees will receive 17 weeks of compensation and their February 2023 stock vest. All health benefits will continue through March 31, 2023, news agency Associated Press reported.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE