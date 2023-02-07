 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-American student, 13, makes it to ‘world’s brightest’ list

Feb 07, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Indian-American schoolgirl Natasha Perianayagam was named in the "world’s brightest students list for the second consecutive year by the US-based Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth, based on the results of above-grade-level tests of over 15,000 students across 76 countries.

Perianayagam, 13, is a student at Florence M Gaudineer Middle School, in New Jersey.

She also took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) test in Spring 2021, when she was a Grade 5 student.

Her results in the verbal and quantitative sections levelled with the 90th percentile of advanced Grade 8 performance, which catapulted her into the honours list that year.