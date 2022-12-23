 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

India sees rise in Covid variants driving cases abroad, govt steps up surveillance

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 23, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

The detection rate of BA.5 variant, whose sub-strain BF.7 is wreaking havoc in China, went up from 26% in September to 38% in December, while that of BQ.1.1 rose to 33% in December from 27% in September. Official says the rise is marginal

Representative image

India has seen an increase in the detection of the mutated forms of coronavirus like BA.5 and BQ.1.1, which are behind the rise in Covid cases in other countries, government sources said.

In the last three months, according to the official genome sequencing data seen by Moneycontrol, the detection rate of the BA.5 variant went up from 26 percent in September to 38 percent in December.

The official could not share the number of samples of Covid patients sequenced. He, however, said that the number of samples was less as the number of patients was low in the country, adding that the rise in detection rate was marginal.

Also read: INSACOG closely assessing situation, vigilant on COVID mutant: NK Arora

The reports have suggested that the sudden spurt in cases is driven by a new and highly transmissible BF.7 strain of the Omicron variant being witnessed in Japan, the US, the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and China.

“The BF.7 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron sub-lineage BA.5 and the rise in the percentage of samples BA.5 and BQ.1.1 is concerning and that's why sequencing of samples and surveillance is important," the government official said.