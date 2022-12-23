current-affairs-trends LIVE | Omicron BF.7 | 'Must keep close watch on variants coming from China': Dr. Gagandeep Kang Exclusive Amid the concern over the explosion of COVID cases in China, one of India's top virologists Dr Gagandeep Kang speaks exclusively to Moneycontrol to throw light on why India should definitely be cautious, but cause for concern is much lower. For one, she says, China's situation is unlike the rest of the world. They have been under strict lockdowns since the start of Covid, so a sizeable chunk of their population is encountering the virus after a long time - and Omicron, for the first time. In India, we already have experience with Omicron, and sub-variant BF.7 has existed in India for months. Second, China does not have hybrid immunity, unlike India. However, we must definitely exercise caution and track how the variants pan out - especially now that holiday season is starting. Dr Kang also explains who should go in for booster doses, and why. Watch!