India is now the world's most populous country, surpassing China: UN report

Stella Dey
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

Experts believe that India's demographic advantage, its young population, in a consumer-driven economy will be a significant factor in driving the country's development.

India has surpassed China in population and is now the most populous country in the world, according to a United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report titled ‘The State of World Population Report, 2023’.

The report indicates that India's population is 1.4286 billion while China's stands at 1.4257 billion, making a difference of 2.9 million. It is the first time since 1950 when the UN started to collect population data that India's population has overtaken China's.

Experts believe that India's demographic advantage, its young population, in a consumer-driven economy will be a significant factor in driving the country's development and will present an enormous opportunity for the country's economic growth. Andrea Wojner, UNFPA's India representative, notes that the country's young working-age cohort will not just provide an abundant supply of labor but that rising domestic consumption should help the nation tide over any external shocks.

