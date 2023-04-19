This is India's 'happiest state', according to a study. Here's why

Mizoram is the happiest state in India according to a survey.

Mizoram has been declared India's happiest state, according to a study conducted by Rajesh K Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram. The state, which is the second in India to achieve 100% literacy, offers students opportunities for growth even in the most challenging circumstances.

The happiness index of Mizoram is based on six parameters, including family relationships, work-related issues, social issues and philanthropy, religion, COVID-19's effect on happiness, and physical and mental health. The study highlighted the positive outlook of the students at Government Mizo High School (GMHS) in Aizawl, despite the hardships they face. Many aspire to become chartered accountants, appear for civil services exams, or join the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Mizoram's social structure and cultural practices contribute significantly to the happiness of its youth. The state is a casteless society, and parental pressure for studies is less. Teachers in Mizoram regularly meet with students and their parents to address any problems they may face. The community's culture encourages children to start earning early, and there is no discrimination between girls and boys.

Despite having a high number of broken families, Mizoram's youth are not left bereft as they have many peers in similar situations, working mothers, and financial independence from an early age. Sister Lalrinmawii Khiangte, a teacher of Eben-ezer Boarding School, a private school in the state, argues that when both genders are taught to earn their living and are not dependent on each other, unhealthy relationships are no longer necessary.

The study's findings demonstrate that while economic growth is essential for a country's prosperity, it is not the only factor that determines the happiness of its people. Mizoram's success highlights the importance of social structures, cultural practices, and opportunities for growth in ensuring the well-being of its youth.