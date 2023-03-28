 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

How billionaires vacation: Inside ex-Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg's 3-part honeymoon

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Meta's ex-Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is back to the US after the third week of her long-delayed honeymoon in Japan.

Sheryl Sandberg in Japan with husband Tom Bernthal (Image credit: @sheryl/Facebook)

Meta's ex-Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is back to the US after the third week of her long-delayed honeymoon in Japan. The billionaire exec’s three-part honeymoon with husband Tom Bernthal began a month after their August 2022 wedding with a week in Sydney, and was followed by a week in Morocco in October.

For the third part of their honeymoon, Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal recently spent a few days in Japan. Their honeymoon included a special dinner at Été, the French restaurant in Tokyo where Chef Natsuko Shoji was recently named the best woman chef in Asia and one of the top chefs in the world.

Sandberg shared some glimpses from their trip on Facebook and a few pictures with Chef Shoji, whom she praised for carving a niche for herself in a male-dominated field. “For our final night, Tom arranged a special honeymoon dinner at Été, where Chef Natsuko Shoji was recently named the best woman chef in Asia and one of the top chefs in the world. In a field dominated by men, Chef Shoji stands out for her talent and graciousness. Each course was delicious and beautifully presented,” she wrote.