Hong Kong billionaire's Hermes handbags auction fetches over $3.2 million

Moneycontrol News
Feb 11, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Joseph Lau’s family still owns over 1,000 Hermes bags. He had bought more than 1,500 to gift his friends and family.

A fugitive Hong Kong billionaire has earned millions after auctioning a number of designer bags, mostly from Hermes.

The auction at Sotheby’s was the largest single-owner handbag sale in Asia’s auction market and fetched Joseph Lau a whopping $3.2 million. Up for sale were 76 bags from Hermes and one from Chanel. Sotheby’s said a portion of the sale will go to charity but there was no specification on the percentage.

The auction, now closed, was called: "The Art of Collecting Handbags - The Visionary Collection of Joseph Lau."

The most expensive to be auctioned was a 2006 Bleu Jean Shiny Porosus Crocodile Birkin 25 with 18-karat white gold and diamond, which fetched HK$1.52 million, Sotheby’s said. Six diamond Birkins and a rare bronze Kelly was also sold in the auction.