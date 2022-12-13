 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Here's How Poker Will Help You Solve Business Challenges

Dec 13, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Playing poker is not just about providing entertainment or being a pastime. Most poker professionals earn a living from the game of skills, allowing them to lead an independent lifestyle and build a secure financial future. While the game allows you to unwind after a hard day making big decisions, there are several similarities between playing poker and managing a successful business enterprise. Small to medium business owners and entrepreneurs can learn a lot from trying their hand at poker.

Modern poker professionals are adept at employing skills that will propel their careers – from business and entrepreneurship. While some have built their businesses from the ground up, others have contemplated pursuing financially lucrative and personally fulfilling ventures.

Here are some skill sets from poker that you can apply to build a lucrative business successfully.

1) It will help you calculate risk

Most entrepreneurs use the same skill sets in both situations -- trying to call bluffs, anticipating moves and playing their cards perfectly without giving away their hand. As it is with poker, the all-in decision may be exciting because it represents the ultimate risk; smart poker players, like smart entrepreneurs, know when to hold back and go all in. They take that risk when the odds are deeply in their favour. Otherwise, your losses will start to mount up. Poker is regarded as a mind sport, and so is business. It comes down to good strategy, your moves, and who you decide to play against. Strong mental conditioning is also required to embrace any challenge. Only when your mind is in the right place will your game (and business) flourish.

2) It will help you become process-oriented