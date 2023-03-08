 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Herbal drug NEERI-KFT may help to heal kidney ailments, suggests Jamia study

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 08, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

The researchers have said that the herbal formulation based on time-tested extracts of medicinal plants like Punarnava, Giloy, Gokhru, Palash and Varuna have been developed after intensive scientific research.

Ahead of World Kidney Day on March 9, a group of Indian researchers found the traditional ayurvedic polyherbal formulation NEERI-KFT to be effective in regulating the functions of at least six gene variants causing kidney dysfunction.

The researchers from Jamia Hamdard’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) conducted a trial to investigate the nephroprotective action of the drug against genes related to kidney dysfunction.

The study aimed to evaluate the protective effect of NEERI-KFT against cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity by generating real scientific data against this formulation for chronic kidney diseases in India.

The researchers said that the results were encouraging in all the categories, and explained that six genes — CASP, IEL, AKT, ACE-2, AGTR-1 and SOD-1 — are responsible for regulating the functioning of the kidney.