Why Rajasthan doctors are refusing Gehlot's Right to Health pill

Ayushman Kumar
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST

Right to Health Bill passed by Ashok Gehlot says neither government nor private hospitals and clinics can refuse a person seeking emergency treatment, adding that the state government will bear the cost of the treatment provided by the hospital. The doctors however, have asked the government to define the term ‘emergency’ properly.

Doctors protesting against Right to Health Bill in Rajasthan

The doctors working in Rajasthan are on the roads protesting for more than a week now against the Right to Health Bill passed by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the assembly on March 21. The medical fraternity protesting against the Right to Health Bill, which they claim is a ‘Black Bill’ framed against the healthcare workers in the state, said they will continue the agitation till the government withdraws the Bill.

What is the Right to Health Bill

The Right to Health Bill passed in the Rajasthan Assembly gives every resident of the state the right to emergency treatment and care “without prepayment" at any public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres.

Dr Raj Shekhar Yadav, state convenor of the United Private Clinic and Hospitals Association of Rajasthan (UPCHAR) told Moneycontrol that the Bill passed by the Rajasthan government will cripple the functioning of private hospitals in the state.