H3N2 Influenza: Govt's apex medical body shares dos and don'ts for flu

There is a growing concern in India due to the rise of an influenza strain that presents symptoms similar to COVID-19. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) have identified this illness as Influenza A subtype H3N2, which leads to respiratory issues in many individuals.
As per virologists, H3N2 strain, which gets exacerbated due to air pollution, is leading to more hospitalisations than other subtypes.
ICMR scientists have suggested a list of Dos and Don'ts for people to follow to protect themselves from contracting the virus.
Commonly reported symptoms to include:
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
Fever
Cough
Nausea
Vomiting
Sore throat
Bodyache
Diarrhea
Do's and don'ts provided by the ICMR Dos:
Regularly wash your hands with water and soap.
If you have any of the above-mentioned symptoms, here are the things to keep in mind:
Wear face masks and avoid crowded areas.
Avoid touching your nose and mouth.
Cover your nose and mouth properly while coughing and sneezing.
Stay hydrated and consume plenty of fluids.
In case of fever and bodyache, take paracetamol.
Don'ts:
Shake hands or use other contact based greetings.
Spit in public.
Self-medicate. Antibiotics and other medicines should only be taken after consulting a doctor.
Eat while sitting close to others.