 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Baby born with 6-cm tail in Brazil

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 19, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST

The rare occurrence has historically been reported only among 200 people.

The child's case was published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports. (Image taken from the journal)

A baby girl was born in Brazil with a six-centimetre mass protruding from her back, in what experts described as a case of human pseudo-tail. A detailed study of the child's case was recently published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports. 

Authors of the case study said the child was born at term through a cesarean procedure and the mother had no drug exposure or illness history. When the baby was examined, doctors found a soft tissue tail growing in the area that connects the spine and the pelvis.

The child was taken for an MRI, which revealed a small gap in her spine,  with a fibrous cord and local dermal sinus -- a multi-layered tissue channel.

A surgery was done to remove the mass and the gap left behind was closed with a muscle flap.