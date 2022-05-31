Monthly revenue from Jan Aushadhi shops crosses Rs 100 crore for first time

The Centre on May 31 said that revenue from the sale of generic medicines across India has crossed Rs 100 crore for the first time this month.

There are 8,735 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs), dedicated outlets to provide affordable generic medicines to people, in 739 districts as of now. The government has set a target of increasing the number of PMBJKs to 10,000 by March 2024.

The stores are operated by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) under the department of pharmaceuticals.

According to a government statement, in the last eight years, starting from an annual turnover of Rs 8 crore in 2014-15, PMBI has clocked its highest monthly sales turnover of Rs 100 crore in May 2022.

This, according to the government, has helped people save around Rs 600 crore. In May 2021, during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave, total sales at Jan Aushadhi stores were valued at Rs 83.77 crore.

“People have been able to reduce their out-of-pocket expenditure on medicines with the government intervention of this noble scheme,” said the Centre adding that at present, these stores make available more than 1,600 medicines and 250 surgical devices including nutraceuticals, Ayush products and Suvidha Sanitary pads which are sold at Rs 1 per pad.

Under PMBJP, new applications have also been invited to cover 3,579 blocks of 406 districts to provide quality generic medicines through these stores.

Residents of small towns and block headquarters can now avail the opportunity to open Jan Aushadhi Kendras, the statement noted.

The scheme provides for incentive of Rs 5 lakh and special incentives of up to Rs 2 lakh for various categories including women, SC/ ST, hill districts, island districts and north-eastern states.

Also, said the Centre, the PMBI has strengthened the supply chain system by setting up four warehouses in Gurugram, Chennai, Guwahati and Surat. In addition, there is a network of 39 distributors across India to ensure timely supplies in every part of India.