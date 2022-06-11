Heatwave in India: Symptoms of heat-related illnesses and how to prevent them

Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department said that respite from intense heat is unlikely to come to Delhi NCR and north-western India before June 16, 2022.

Much of north and central India has been in the spate of a heatwave since June 2.

Hot weather affects the body in many ways. True, our bodies have mechanisms like sweating to cool down. But the fact is that the body is equipped to handle temperatures in a fairly narrow range.

From dehydration to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, here are some of the health effect of very hot weather, and some tips to cope:

How does a heatwave affect your body?

When your body is exposed to unusually high temperatures, it fails to properly cool off sometimes. As a result, you can experience heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion. The signs to watch out for are:

Heat stroke

- Body temperature of 103°F and above

- Rapid pulse rate

- Mental confusion, dizziness or fainting

- Dry, hot and reddish skin that does not sweat

Heat cramps

- Muscle cramps in the arms, legs or stomach

Heat exhaustion

- Profuse sweating, pale skin, weakness, and a weak or rapid pulse

- Headache, dizziness or fainting

- Nausea and vomiting

Children, older adults, and those with chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, hyperthyroidism, asthma, lung diseases, heart problems, and so on, tend to be more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. If due attention is not paid to these early signs, the illness can become difficult to control, and, in extreme cases, may prove to be fatal.

How do I protect myself from a heatwave?

Simple yet powerful measures to reduce the impact of unrelenting heat include:

1. Staying indoors during the hottest hours of the day

As much as you can, stay indoors in an air-conditioned or cool room.

If possible, try to reschedule anything that requires going out or a long commute to early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is relatively low.

Whenever you are going out, apply sunscreen (SPF 30 or above). Take an umbrella or wear a cap to avoid direct sunlight.

Wear loose and light-coloured clothes made of breathable fabric. Dark-coloured clothes absorb heat that then gets transferred to your body.

Also, avoid leaving children, elderly people or pets in the car.

2. Taking a cold shower or bath

Needless to say, the water in storage tanks also gets heated up during the day. A simple solution to this is to full up water at night or early in the morning. It can be used by anyone for taking bath once they get back home from outside. Cold water immediately cools the body.

3. Staying hydrated

Regular intake of fluids is absolutely necessary for your body to release excess heat. Therefore, it is best to drink at least six to eight glasses of water every day. Keep in mind that staying in an air-conditioned room makes you feel less or not thirsty at all. Irrespective of that, keep your water intake regular and sufficient. Avoid or reduce the intake of dehydrating beverages like tea, coffee, alcohol, and sugary drinks.

4. Adding traditional summer drinks and seasonal fruits to your diet

Foods with high water content that can help to prevent a heat-stroke include cucumbers, watermelon, coconut water, bottle gourd, mint, curd, bananas, onions, avocados, fresh and green vegetables, and aloe vera.

Summer drinks like sattu, mango panna, lemonade (shikanji), buttermilk (chhachh), Bengal quince or bael juice, and jaljeera are delicious, and help to cool your body down. Remember to keep ORS solution in the house - you can also carry it with you in case you need to travel in the hot hours of the day.

It is best to avoid eating spicy, oily and junk food.

5. Practising ‘Sitali Pranayama’ on daily basis

‘Sitali pranayama’, a popular breathing technique of ‘Kundalini Yoga’, is an age-old technique to cool and calm down the body. It is directed at releasing the internal fire or ‘agni’, both mentally and physically. It involves taking in long, slow, and deep breaths from your mouth while pursing your lips, filling the chest and belly with air, and slowly breathing it out through your nose. Repeat this technique for five to ten minutes, ideally 26 times in the morning and 26 times in the evening.

6. Staying in touch with your family, friends, and neighbours

Stay updated on the weather report and government advisory to know whenever the heatwave is likely to abate. Take extra precautions in the meantime and keep checking on your family members, friends, and neighbours, especially those who are vulnerable. If any one of them shows signs of extreme heat illness, immediately bring them to a cooler room, and keep a wet towel or cloth on their body, especially around the head, neck, arms, and legs. Call for help or take them to the nearest healthcare facility if the symptoms do not subside even after an hour.