Gambian children’s death: Maiden Pharma’s cough syrups of standard quality, no contaminants found, says govt

Ayushman Kumar
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:36 PM IST

Maiden Pharmaceuticals welcomed the government test lab reports and said that the drugs produced by the company weren’t adulterated.

The Indian government said four cough syrups manufactured and exported by Maiden Pharmaceuticals that allegedly caused the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia were tested and found to be of standard quality.

Control samples of the four cough syrups were analysed by the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh, Bhagwanth Khuba, minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The samples of Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup were tested and also assessed for the presence of diethylene glycol (DEG) and ethylene glycol (EG).

Consumption of DEG and EG beyond a limit can cause symptoms including acute kidney failure and may be fatal, especially for children with low body weight.

“As per the report of the government analyst, the samples have been declared to be of standard quality. The said samples were also found negative for both diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol,” Khuba said.