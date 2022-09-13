Centre releases NLEM, includes 384 drugs across 27 therapeutic categories, adds 34 new medicines to list

The Centre, on September 13, released the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) comprising of 384 drugs across 27 therapeutic categories that include some of the most commonly used medicines in the country, replacing the previous list published seven years ago.

The medicines in the list, also called scheduled drugs, are mostly made available through government hospitals for various health programs and are under price control, which means that the government fixes a ceiling price for their cost to customers.

The medicines listed in the NLEM are sold below a price ceiling fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

In the latest list 34 new drugs that were not part of NLEM, 2015 have been included. The new drugs comprised the medicines such as anti-tuberculosis drug bedaquiline, rotavirus vaccine and amikacin used in treating bacterial infections among others.

The ceiling price is calculated on the basis of a simple average of the market prices of different brands of medicine. It is done for the medicines that have at least 1 percent share in the total market. Companies flouting the price cap are penalized.

The new list also includes 4 drugs that are still under patent; these include Bedaquiline and delamind used in the treatment of multiple drug-resistant tuberculosis, doulutegravir used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, and daclatasavir used in treating viral infections such as Hepatitis C.

The NPPA, under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, fixes the ceiling price of scheduled medicines as per provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

These medicines are used to treat common conditions such as fever, infections, heart disease, hypertension, skin diseases and anemia, among others.