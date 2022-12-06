 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
All about the brain implant by Neuralink, Elon Musk’s company facing animal cruelty accusations

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

Elon Musk says Neuralink will be able to implant a chip in the human brain in just six months. But the company has reportedly missed deadlines to get a go-ahead for human trials.

A photo showing the process of implantation of the Neuralink device.

Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink is facing accusations of harming animals in botched experiments. Employees have linked Musk's orders to speed up research to higher animal deaths, news agency Reuters reported. There is a federal probe going on against the company.

But what is it that Neuralink is testing?

The company is aiming to a create a brain chip that will let users communicate directly with computers or mobile devices.

"Micron-scale threads would be inserted into areas of the brain that control movement," the company says. "Each thread contains many electrodes and connects them to an implant called the Link."

Neuralink said its goal is to help people with paralysis take back their autonomy by controlling devices.

