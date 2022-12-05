 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsHealth

A promising trial targets a genetic risk for Alzheimer’s

New York Times
Dec 05, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

In a bold attempt to stop the progress of some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, a group of researchers is trying something new: injecting a protective gene into patients’ brains.

In a bold attempt to stop the progress of some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, a group of researchers is trying something new: injecting a protective gene into patients’ brains.

The trial involved just five patients with a particular genetic risk for Alzheimer’s. They received a very low dose of the gene therapy — a test of safety, which the treatment passed. But the preliminary results, announced Friday during the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference, showed that proteins from the added gene appeared in the patients’ spinal fluid, and levels in the brain of two markers of Alzheimer’s disease — tau and amyloid — fell. Those findings were promising enough to advance the clinical trial into its next phase.

Treatment of another five patients at a higher dose is underway, and the work, initially funded by the nonprofit Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, is supported by Lexeo Therapeutics, a fledgling company founded by Dr. Ronald Crystal, who is also chair of the department of genetic medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. The hope is to get a stronger response, eventually leading to a treatment that might slow the disease in whom it has started or, even better, protect people at high risk who have no symptoms.

Experts not involved in the trial are fascinated.

“It’s a very provocative, very intriguing approach,” said Dr. Eliezer Masliah, director of the neuroscience division at the National Institute on Aging.

Participants in the study are among the approximately 2% of people who have inherited a pair of copies of a gene, APOE4, that markedly increases their risk of Alzheimer’s. For the study subjects, the first symptoms of Alzheimer’s had already emerged — their genetic risk had played out, and they had few options. There is no treatment directed specifically at APOE4-driven Alzheimer’s, nor is one on the near horizon.